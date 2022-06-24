A 2022 UN Women and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) tracker report has shown that 388 million women globally will live in extreme poverty before the end of 2022.

The report also shows that there are 19.7 million fewer paid jobs for women globally than there were before March 2020, compared to 10.2 million fewer jobs for men.

According to the report, the calamitous reversals in women’s economic opportunities will expand an already cavernous gender poverty gap.

The report stated that countries must do more to acknowledge the value of domestic work women do, developing improved social protection for those with care responsibilities as a backbone of a more integrated, resilient economy.

“The tracker’s analysis of nearly 5,000 measures demonstrates that countries tend to work within their existing systems and structures when crises hit.

“This new report presents a clarion opportunity to champion improved, gender-responsive social protection and to ensure meaningful participation of women to identify solutions to acute and chronic challenges that leave no one behind,” the report stated.

Women in leadership

The report further stated that countries with greater women’s leadership, universal social protection and care systems, and space for feminist organizations to participate in democratic decision-making are more effective at responding to crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

It recommended that governments should ensure their economic recovery and emergency preparedness strategies are gender-responsive, integrated, and resilient. It stated that the overlapping impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts threaten gender equality and women’s rights.

The international body said that countries with higher proportions of women in elected office, irrespective of national income, adopted more policies and budgeting that integrated gender considerations.

“Countries with strong democracies, powerful feminist movements or high shares of women in parliament adopted an average of five more gender-sensitive measures than countries without them,” the UN Women said in a statement.

“Even in countries with less-than-equal representation, however, women political leaders demanded their voices be heard.”

The research

According to the UN Women, the UNDP-UN Women examined nearly 5,000 policies over a two-year period COVID-19 Global Gender Response Tracker, the most comprehensive global repository of gender-sensitive government responses to the pandemic.

The body noted that the tool identifies how global decision-makers reacted to the pandemic’s economic and social impacts, which continue to fall disproportionately on women.

“In 196 of the 226 countries surveyed, at least one gender-sensitive measure was adopted, according to the new report released today, 22 June 2022 ‘Government responses to COVID-19: Lessons on gender equality for a world in turmoil,’ the body stated.

Including women

On her part, the Executive Director, UN Women, Sima Bahous, said the world must build on the many policy innovations seen in every region during the pandemic and redouble efforts to ensure that women are included in decision-making in crises.

She said countries with stronger social protection systems and public services do better on gender equality and have correspondingly been better able to weather the storms of recent years. But the world remains in turmoil.”

“This report shows that when women lead, everyone benefits from a more inclusive and effective crisis response, and more resilient economies and societies, today and in the future,” Mrs Bahous said.

Also speaking, the UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner, said the report shows what governments can achieve in their crisis response when they prioritise gender equality.

Ms Steiner said adding to the economic consequences of the pandemic for women everywhere is the greater burden of unpaid labour.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, women worldwide were doing more than three times the amount of unpaid care and domestic work as men. Now, the increased inequity in time spent in caring for children, elders and other family members is forcing many women to leave the paid workforce,” she said.