The Regional Director for West Africa, Ford Foundation, Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye, is to deliver the keynote speech at the fourth annual lecture of Penpushing Media scheduled for July 21 in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

A statement by the Planning Committee headed by Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi and Hafsat Abiola-Costello as Secretary said the theme of the lecture is ‘Social Media Regulation: Insecurity and Elections Accountability in Nigeria.’

The statement added that the committee is planning an educative anniversary lecture, which will take place from 9.30 a.m. at the marquee events centre of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

Mrs Aniagolu-Okoye is a respected African leader with over 20 years in the social change sector. She brings many years of extensive experience leading diverse international development organizations, and managing country programmes, donor projects and country strategies in West Africa and across Africa.

As the Ford Foundation regional director, she oversees the foundation’s local team, external relations and administrative operations in West Africa. She also leads the programme strategy development and implementation in the region, with a focus on advancing democracy, human rights and social inclusion for all especially youth, women and people with disabilities.

Mrs Aniagolu-Okoye, throughout her career, has designed and implemented strategies at regional and global organizations on key social issues such as improving governance, reducing poverty, advancing transparency in the extractives sector, and furthering women and girl’s empowerment – all through engaging civil society as well as the public and private sectors.

Before joining Ford Foundation, she was the Country Director of Technoserve, an international Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that provides business solutions to poverty with women at the heart of the work.

She was also the Country Director for WaterAid in Nigeria, where she provided grants to civil society organizations advocating for improved access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services and strengthening civil society networks, including one focused on journalists dedicated to telling more accurate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) stories.

Earlier in her career, Mrs Aniagolu-Okoye was Deputy Programme Director of a European Union project focused on reforming public sector service delivery with more efficient management of public finances, budget reform and accountability in six Nigerian states.

She holds a PhD and Masters in Sociology specialising in Gender and Development from University College Cork in Ireland, and a B.Sc in Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Nigeria Nsukka.