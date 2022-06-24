Obinna Ogba, a senator and a governorship candidate of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, has nominated Oliver Osi as his running mate.

Mr Osi, a state lawmaker, represents Ivo State Constituency in the Ebonyi House of Assembly.

His nomination is contained in a letter dated June 22 addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyiorcha Ayu.

Mr Ogba, who is representing Ebonyi Central District in the Senate, said Mr Osi’s nomination was in compliance with provisions of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution.

The letter read: “In compliance with Section 187(1) and (2) of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution, as amended, the electoral guidelines and the PDP guidelines, I write to convey my nomination of Dr Oliver Osi as the deputy governorship candidate of our great party in the 2023 general election.

“His nomination is the outcome of detailed and wide-ranging consultations with party stakeholders in the state. I have no doubt that his inclusion will add strong electoral value to our ticket.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mr Ogba was elected the PDP governorship candidate in the primary election conducted by a faction led by Tochukwu Okorie on June 5.

A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, however, nullified earlier in June the primary election conducted by the Ogba group and upheld the primaries conducted by Silas Onu’s led faction.

The Onu’s faction elected Ifeanyochukwu Odii as the party’s governorship candidate on May 29.

Both Okorie and Onu are laying claims to the chairmanship of the party in Ebonyi.

(NAN)