The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulahi Adamu, has told the campaign council for the July 15 governorship election in Osun State that he has zero tolerance for failure.

Mr Adamu stated this while inaugurating the 86-member council at the party secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

The council, co-chaired by Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has been mandated to secure the re-election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Mr Oyetola faces a tough challenge from Demola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other candidates.

Mr Adamu, in his speech, said the council should not come back home crying, adding that crying should be left for the opponents.

He asked the council to do everything legally possible to ensure victory for the party.

“Nobody should come back to us crying, failure is not our own by the grace of God. Whatever it takes within the laws of the land, I said go for it, win the election.

“Let them go complain. Let them go wherever. Let’s win the election. We have no apologies whatsoever for this posture because these two elections are for the best to the national election coming up in 2003.

“It will go in our credentials that we have the winning track record. This National Working Committee that you elected we have a commitment. So, we must be prepared to face him eyeball to eyeball,” he said.

Briefing journalists after the inauguration, Mr Ganduje said the council will start with reconciliation of all aggrieved members of the party.

“To win the election is absolutely necessary but following due process, following all democratic ideals.

“But we assure you, we must start with reconciliation to ensure that the party is intact and the machinery is on the right footing. We know all that led to the election being inconclusive. But this time around, it will be conclusive,” Mr Ganduje said