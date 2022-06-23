Sadio Mane has sent out a heartfelt message to Liverpool fans following his sensational move to the Bundesliga to team up with Bayern Munich.

Mane, since moving to Liverpool six years ago from Southampton, has been an integral part of the successes achieved by the Reds; winning virtually everything that needed to be won including the Champions League.

However, having failed to get the improved contract he felt he deserved, Mane has opted for a new adventure in a different league with another team, and he chose record-Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich.

But while the Senegal star is happy with his new start elsewhere, he is equally grateful to the Liverpool fans for the love they showed him throughout his stay at the club.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Mane thanked the Liverpool fans who he said were with him in the good and bad times.

He wrote, “Difficult to find the right words for this. I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, I’m so pleased to be a very small part of this incredible success we’d together during the last 6 years.

“You were there in good and bad times. I’ll never forget. #YNWA”

Asked if he felt he had achieved all he could at Liverpool, Mane told his new club’s official website, that he won a lot to be proud about.

He said “Yeah, sure. Like I said, from the first day I came to the club, I spoke to the boss when I was in Southampton and I think at that time we were not even in the Champions League.

“He called me and I said, ‘For sure.’ I just decided in my heart that I am coming to Liverpool because that is where I see myself and for me, it was the right time and the right club to achieve everything

“So, I can say of course we won a lot and I spent a great, great time there. An unbelievable time at Liverpool, we won a lot. Like I always say, my life is always [about a] challenge and when it came I said to the club that I want to leave, I want to go somewhere else to see a new challenge.

“It is not anything else, it is just a challenge because for me I want to always be challenging myself to get better and better.”

Mane scored 120 goals for the Reds in all competitions and won six major trophies.