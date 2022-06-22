The Corps Marshall, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, on Wednesday inaugurated Dangote Articulated Truck Driving Academy at Obajana in Kogi State.

The Dangote Cement Plc. transport arm initiated the academy expected to check road accidents.

Mr Oyeyemi described Dangote’s vision of establishing the new academy for truck drivers, as a “significant step” which would benefit not only the Dangote Group but Nigeria as a whole.

“I wish to commend Alhaji Aliko Dangote for taking “a big step” towards reducing accidents and road carnages on the nation’s highways.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for as a corps and today Dangote has made it.

“In fact, before this historic and unique step, I have observed that Dangote has done a lot to address truck crashes and I must commend them for this,” he said.

The FRSC boss extolled the conglomerate for leading other companies on this path.

According to him, the academy will play a key part in the country’s efforts to make the nation’s highways and roads safer.

In his remarks, the National Director, Logistics, of the Dangote Cement (Transport Section), Juan Rincon, said that the “academy is an expression of the determination of the company to check accidents.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Idris Bugaje, said that the NBTE would partner with the Dangote Cement Plc. for a successful accreditation and takeoff of the academy.

In his remarks, the Bajana of Obajana, Oba Idowu-Isenibi, said that he was optimistic that the academy would greatly help address auto crashes in the country.

He described Mr Dangote as a “rescuer” to his community, which should be emulated by other investors in the country.

The Olu of Akpata, Frederick Balogun, urged other investors to emulate the company and bring smiles to the faces of travellers on the roads.

Both Dangote Cement Transport and the FRSC signed an agreement on how to ensure that the academy is effective.

