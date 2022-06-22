A group of youths under the aegis of ‘Concerned Youths’ on Wednesday protested the high spate of killings in Sagamu, and other parts of Ogun State.

They were armed with placards with inscriptions such as ‘Stop the killings, we are brothers, let’s embrace peace, our mumu don do,’ ‘Youths are leaders of today, don’t jeopardize your life,’ and ‘Concerned Sagamu stakeholders say no to cultism, no to violence, no drug abuse, no to unemployment.’

The youths sang solidarity songs as they marched around Sagamu.

Cult clashes in Sagamu; Mowe; Ilaro; and Abeokuta, the capital; have claimed at least 30 lives in the last three months.

When Governor Dapo Abiodun visited the area, he said Sagamu “has been notorious for cultism.”

Kayode Segun-Okeowo, who led the protesters, said the cult war had claimed many lives and affected the socio economic activities of the residents.

He added that the cult war had defied all the reconciliatory moves in the community “as if there is no solution to this menace.”

He however, urged the government and the traditional institution to immediately wade into the crisis.

He said “It is disheartening that Sagamu has become a centre field for cult related activities and killings.

“Many stakeholders and community leaders have come up with different ideas, scopes and way forward to end this menace but it’s very unfortunate to state that all efforts on the sensitization, peace and reconciliation processes have proven abortive and seems as if there is no solution to this menace.”

The youth leader said the rise in cult killings in Sagamu had reached a climax.

“Therefore, at this point, there is absolute need for every Sagamu son, daughter and residents to as a matter of urgency, rise up and raise their voice against every act of cult killing in Sagamu, not minding whose ox is gored. Enough is Enough.

“Let us all be reminded that Sagamu is a great town blessed with many economic, business and social potentials, but not many of us know that the recent cult killings are enough to disturb, destroy and disrupt the great potential status of Sagamu Town.

“These are the more reasons why government at all levels, security agencies, our Obas, Baales, community leaders, youth leaders and other stakeholders must come together and join forces to battle cult killings and ensure a compulsory peace reconciliation between all the warring groups as it has become necessary.”