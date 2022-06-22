An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, on Wednesday sentenced a 23-year-old man, Isaac Dumabara, to one month imprisonment for stealing one pot of stew and meat worth N40,000 from a restaurant.

Magistrate S. A Adesina, who found Dumabara guilty of theft, sentenced him without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that Mr Damubara also stole three gas cylinders, stabiliser and a pair of Adidas shoes from Pleasure Summit Restaurant, Magara Road, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Mr Ibrahim further told the court that the convict also stole a 42-inch television worth N200,000.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)