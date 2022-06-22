The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Hale Gabriel Longpet (Plateau) as Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Longpet’s confirmation followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Electoral Matters.

Chairman of the Committee, Kabiru Gaya (Kano South), in his presentation, said Mr Longpet’s nomination was made pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

He disclosed that the nominee, while appearing before the Committee for screening, explained his personal life, work experiences, suitability, competence and integrity for appointment as Commissioner for the INEC.

He said members of the committee commended the nominee’s impressive curriculum vitae and satisfactory answers to the questions posed.

The nominee was, thereafter, confirmed by the upper chamber.