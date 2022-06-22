The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Hale Gabriel Longpet (Plateau) as Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Mr Longpet’s confirmation followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Electoral Matters.
Chairman of the Committee, Kabiru Gaya (Kano South), in his presentation, said Mr Longpet’s nomination was made pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
He disclosed that the nominee, while appearing before the Committee for screening, explained his personal life, work experiences, suitability, competence and integrity for appointment as Commissioner for the INEC.
ALSO READ: Court halts INEC’s plan to stop voter registration on June 30
He said members of the committee commended the nominee’s impressive curriculum vitae and satisfactory answers to the questions posed.
The nominee was, thereafter, confirmed by the upper chamber.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999