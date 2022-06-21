The House of Representatives has summoned the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Babatunde Irukera.

The officials are to appear before the House Committee on Commerce to justify the presence of harpic and hypo, and other non-effective cleaning disinfectants in the market or otherwise.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo) during plenary on Tuesday.

Moving his motion, Mr Ogun accused manufacturers of toilet disinfectants of misleading customers with advertisements.

He described most of the top brands like Hypo and Harpic as “ineffective and poor quality,” adding that they leave much to be desired.

READ ALSO: Reps summon minister over refusal to defend 2022 amended Appropriation Act

“Despite the poor quality of these toilet cleaning disinfectants, there are several television sponsored advertisements that are misleading unsuspecting members of the public who rely on such adverts product information to make purchases.

“Nigerians utilise these disinfectants in cleaning their homes, offices, hospitals, churches and mosques without getting the value for money spent in purchasing such products,” he said.

Consequently, the House mandated its committee on Commerce to carry out the investigation and report to the House in four weeks.