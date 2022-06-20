The police in Oyo State have arrested six suspected members of a gang of bank robbers.

The police spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, stated in Ibadan on Monday that among the suspects is a 29-year-old contract staffer and marketer at a new generation bank.

He added that the suspects were nabbed at their hideout at Agara, Odo-Ona Area in Ibadan on June 13 after they had concluded plans to rob another bank the day after.

Mr Osifeso stated also that the suspects had confessed to their involvement in various crimes including arms procurement and clandestine intelligence gathering ahead of heists.

He added that comprehensive investigation was ongoing to track other members of the gang.

“The Oyo State Police Command enjoins people of Oyo State to continue to partner with the Police by providing timely and credible information to curb crimes and to maintain relative tranquillity enjoyed in the state,’’ he stated.

(NAN)