The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, has called for better negotiation skills in dealing with expiring international trade agreements as well as in establishing new ones.

Mr Owasanoye, a professor and senior advocate, made this call in his opening remarks Monday at a two-day workshop on mitigating illicit financial flows in Abuja.

The event was themed, ‘Capacity Building for Nigeria’s Negotiators for Improved Terms of Engagement with the Rest of the World’, according a statement by ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugwa.

In his paper titled, ‘From Gunboat Diplomacy to the Negotiation Table’, Mr Owasanoye said, although globalisation has made interactions with various global communities inevitable, the rules of engagement are frequently unfavourable to developing and technologically backward economies in the global south.

“This has often led to poorly constructed trade agreements which have ultimately been disadvantageous to the growth of the country and also opened loopholes to encourage illicit financial flow,” he said.

Mr Owasanoye illustrated “the archaic practice” of European superpowers using their military might to cohesively reach a one-sided agreement with economic minions.

This “Gunboat diplomacy”, according to him, eventually forced nations without the capacity to depend on imperialists for raw materials and overseas markets.

“This inimical approach was eventually countered by the Hague Convention (No 2) Respecting the Limitation of the Employment of Force for the Recovery of Contract Debts of 1907 and then replaced by diplomatic protection whereby states exchanged notes on how investors should be treated by other governments,” he added.

The ICPC boss also said there is the need to focus on capacity building to improve negotiation skills, especially in the trade and investment sector.

“Nigeria requires trade and investment to grow the economy. To attain this desire, we must have the potential to harness capital and technology in a manner that is not inimical to development,” he said.

He pointed out that the pillars of international trade agreements were erected years ago and they tended to confer an undue advantage to colonialists, while Africa – itself largely under colonial rule – had little or no say, thus was at a disadvantage.

In the same vein, the Chairman Inter-Agency Committee on Stopping Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) from Nigeria, Adeyemi Dipeolu, lauded the initiative of the commission in organising the workshop stating that negotiations happen in various day-to-day activities from the most mundane to the extremely significant occurrences.

Mr Dipeolu, who is also the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters in the Office of the Vice-President, said Nigeria should develop a crop of officials skilled in international negotiations in general as well as key thematic sectors.

“The consequences of poor negotiations can range from paying twice as much as your neighbour for the same item to costing your country a billion dollars in a mining concession,” he said.

Mr Dipeolu said public officials who are involved in negotiations must develop a personal repertoire of strategies and tactics.

This, he suggested, was achievable via early and continuous exposure to negotiation scenarios which would in turn build experience via constant participation.

Illicit Financial Flow

IFFs simply involve illegally transferring money to another country to invade tax. The act, however, entails a network of corresponding players from banks, company directors and employees to auditors.

Nigeria accounts for 20 per cent (about $10 billion) of the estimated $50 billion that Africa was losing to Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs), the ICPC said last year.

The ICPC chairman had stated last week that grants given to the African continent by external development partners had been greatly overshadowed by the earnings from illicit financial flows (IFFs) out of Africa.

According to a 2020 study by Brookings, a U.S. based nonprofit research organisation, between 1980 and 2018, sub-Saharan Africa exported over $1 trillion of illicit financial flows, with the top four emitters of illicit flows are: South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, and Nigeria— which remits over 50 per cent of the 38 years of total illicit financial flows.