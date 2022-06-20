The police in Ogun have arrested six suspected cultists for allegedly killing four persons.

The suspects were reportedly on the police’s wanted list “for their roles in various cult clashes in Sagamu and its environments.”

Cult clashes have been on the rise in the last two months in the state, claiming many lives.

A resident of Sagamu local government, Lateef Adisa, claimed that, cult clashes in the local government has claimed more than 10 lives in the past few days.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson on Sunday, Abimbola Oyeyemi, listed the arrested persons as; Rafiu Osokoya, (a.k.a Osama), Azeez Abiola (a k.a Scofield), Ogunsanwo Waheed (a.k.a 50cent), Toheeb Ayodele (a.k.a Emir), Kolawole Adegbenro and Azeez Taiwo.

Mr Oyeyemi added that the suspected cultists were arrested following information received by the anti-cultists unit of the command led by Shobiyi Oluwatoshin, a Chief Superintendent of Police.

The unit was reportedly informed that the suspected cultists were holding a meeting along Ayepe/Odogbolu.

Their meeting, according to Mr Oyeyemi, was on “how to unleash another round of terror in Sagamu.”

The statement reads in part, “Upon the information, the team moved to the area where the suspects were rounded up, but some of them escaped.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed belonging to the dreaded Eiye cult group who have been unleashing rain of terror in Sagamu since the beginning of this year.

“They confessed to the killing of one Animashaun in Sagamu and another person simply identified as Ekwe also in Sabo area of Sagamu.

“They further confessed that their group was responsible for the death of one Adigun and Elewure, both of whom were killed at Isote area of Sagamu early this year during one of their nefarious operations,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has, however, ordered a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

The police boss also said that the arrested suspects be arraigned in court as soon as possible.