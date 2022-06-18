Election observer group, Yiaga Africa, has Saturday commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over a marked improvement in logistics management for the Ekiti 2022 governorship election.

The group noted that personnel and essential materials such as Voter Register, BVAS, voting cubicles, and ballot boxes were deployed early in the majority of the polling units.

This was contained in a situational statement signed by Samson Itodo, the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa.

The civic group, however, said some polling units recorded late commencement due to the late arrival of polling officials. It also observed non-compliance with the election guidelines in some polling units.

Yiaga said it observed the early arrival of polling officials and materials at polling units across the State.

“As of 7:30 a.m., Yiaga Africa WTV observers reported that INEC officials had arrived at 75% of polling units,” the statement said, adding, “By 8:30 a.m., 24% of polling units had commenced accreditation and voting. This, however, increased to 99% by 9:30 am.”

Concerning the functionality of the BVAS, Yiaga Africa said it observed the deployment of the BVAS to all polling units.

“In 94 per cent of the observed polling units, the BVAS functioned properly, however, in 6% of polling units, the BVAS malfunctioned and it was fixed.”

Similarly, in all polling units where INEC officials and materials arrived, 96 per cent of polling units had more than three polling officials present, and 55 per cent of polling units had at least two female polling officials present, Yiaga said.

Yiaga also raised concerns over voter inducement, ballot box snatching, and how the secrecy of the ballot was compromised in the Ekiti governorship election.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported rampant cases of vote-buying in several polling units across the state. Party agents were said to be inducing voters with cash from N1,000 to as high as N10,000 to vote for their candidates.

These agents represent parties of top contenders like the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Yiaga said.

Yiaga Africa commended the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful conduct during the voting process and restates its commitment to sharing accurate data and information on the conduct of the election and results based on its deployment of the Parallel Vote Tabulation methodology.

As of press time, the uploading of election results on the INEC results viewing portal for Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti has commenced.