Nigerian philanthropist, politician and businessman, Nasiru Danu, has donated two giant Argentine polo ponies (horses) to the Nigerian Navy Polo Club.

The donation which was made at an elaborate event at the Nigerian Army Guards Polo Club on Friday attracted dignitaries from across the country.

Notable amongst the dignitaries were the Chief of Naval Staff; Auwal Gambo, Director General of NEMA; Mustapha Jibril, Chairman Senate Commitee on Police Affairs; Haliru Jika, amongst many others.

In his remarks, Director of Administration of the Navy, Kennedy Egbuchulam, revealed that though the Navy polo team was established in September 2021, less than a year ago, it has excelled in many competitions by winning trophies.

He said it was as a result of the impressive performance, that Mr Danu is donating the two Argentine ponies.

He said there are about 350 breeds of ponies in the world and out of the number, four stands out and that the Argentine horse is part of.

In his remark, Mr Danu, Chairman of Casiva group, while donating the ponies said the Naval polo club is the fastest growing team in Nigeria.

He said the team won trophies in recently concluded tournaments in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Mr Danu, who is the only civilian on the board of the Nigerian Army Guards Polo Club, encouraged the Navy to do more considering the feat they attained in the last competitions.

“We know that polo is military and military is polo, we have no reason not to involve the Navy.

“We want to encourage them to do more due to what they have done in less than one year.

“We are here to donate two phonies to encourage the players to continue to do the good job,” he said, adding that Polo cannot be achieved without good horses.

While appreciating the philanthropic gesture, Mr Gambo, a vice admiral, said he was elated to be in the midst of the special gathering on taking over of the two ponies.

While appreciating the donation, he also recalled that the Navy polo team made its first appearance in Port Harcourt and since then the has exhibited courage and professionalism.

The navy polo group defeated the Army recently in a polo tournament in Abuja.

“With this donation, the Nigerian Navy team will begin another pact towards emerging a formidable team.

“On this note I wish to appreciate Danu on the honor done to the Nigerian Navy, the Navy and its polo team will continue to relish this kind gesture,” he said.