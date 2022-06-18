Biodun Oyebanji, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ekiti governorship election has won his polling unit.

Mr Oyebanji polled 296votes in his Polling Unit 003, Okogosi, in Ekiti West Local Government Area.

His opponents, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the All Progressive Congress (APC) scored zero and one vote respectively.

The polling unit has 583 registered voters.

Three votes were rejected. The total number of accredited voters are 300.

According to the presiding officer, Deji Molehin, said one of the ballot papers which he described as a “spoilt ballot” was not signed.

Messrs Oni and Kolawole also won in their polling units.