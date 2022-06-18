A group, Women’s Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN), has expressed delight that no violence was reported against women during the conduct of Saturday’s governorship election across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti.

The National Coordinator of the group, Philomena Zamani, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in a telephone interview that the organisation deployed 60 women observers to monitor the election on gender-based perspective.

Ms Zamani said that the organisation was very much concerned about women inclusion and active participation in the election.

According to her, the report of non-incident of violence against women so far gladdened her heart.

“We have women observers deployed, particularly in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital and the major reports we are getting only indicated cases of vote buying.

“So far, so good, we have not received any report as far as gender-based violence is concerned; that to us is highly commendable.

“We are still in the process of collating reports on the conduct of the governorship election and later on, we will be able to provide a more comprehensive analysis of the process,” she said.

The group coordinator stressed the need for the electorate to be sensitised and enlightened on why it was important for them to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise and effect the change they desired.

“Some of the electorates are even of the mind that there is no need for them to vote since their votes will not count at the end of the day.

“But, if they don’t participate actively by casting their votes, how would they make their voices to be heard?

“So, I want to say that there is need for more sensitisation and enlightenment of voters before the next election in order to achieve the large voters’ turnout we desired,” Ms Zamani said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group had, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Ekiti State Governorship Election Women Situation Observatory Room in Ado-Ekiti.

(NAN)