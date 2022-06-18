A cross-section of men in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja say the sperm donation business in the country is not lucrative.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, they said that the business was less profitable in Nigeria when compared to other countries.

NAN reports that sperm donation offers a tidy solution to an aggravating problem.

When a person or a couple wants a baby and needs a different ingredient than what they have to make one, a man with viable sperm swoops in to help.

The process is viewed as a seamless way to create a family.

Challenges

Kalu Ekene, a lawyer, said that the procedure of donating sperm is stressful, and when compared with the money, it is a waste of time.

“The procedure is ridiculous. I was told I would be paid N150,000 for each donation, but this will be after I have successfully fulfilled all medical requirements.

“I must undergo a medical examination and test negative for HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B and C, sickle cell and other sexually transmitted diseases.

“The money for the test and check-up was more than what I will be paid; I found it being time wasted. Sperm bankers in Nigeria should work on the payment,” Mr Ekene said.

Patrick Akpan, a Civil Servant, said after passing all the requirements, he was asked to remain anonymous.

“There has been a growing recognition of children’s rights to know their genetic parents and recently a trend toward donor willingness to be identified.

“If I am going to receive that amount of money, I should be able to know who I am giving my sperm. What if it is the only child I will be giving away? It is not worth the unknown problems in the future,” Mr Akpan said.

He said curious children increasingly identified anonymous donors as genetic testing became cheaper and more common.

“So, I will advise every man to think this through before becoming a sperm donor in the country because there are no laws backing this procedure up,“ he said.

Yakubu Tobias, a mechanic, said he was disqualified from donating his eggs because most sperm banks were not interested in donors who were not at least five feet, nine inches tall.

“The first day I showed interest, every physical feature was scrutinised, and I was asked to provide a childhood photo.

“I was asked to write an essay, or do a taped interview, to be shared with potential buyers, but in the end, my height disqualified me.

“I do not see anything wrong with the pay; if I was able to donate like three times, that is cool money for me. It is better than asking my people for money or stealing,” he said.

Sperm donation

Isaac Shamaki, a Gynaecologist, said that the procedure of sperm donation was safe and effective.

Mr Shamakhi, however, explained that the most common reason some men cannot donate sperm is old age.

According to him, male fertility lasts a lot longer than female fertility, adding that there is still an age limit for sperm donation in Nigeria, which is 39.

“Sperm quality does decline with age, and we have to ensure we only offer the best sperm for the highest chances of pregnancy for those who use it to conceive,” he said.

Dapo Adeniran, an Abuja-based Psychologist, said that as simple as sperm donation seems, some people find it stressful or isolating.

Mr Adeniran said assisted reproductive technology was a relatively new, rapidly developing field.

“The social and emotional challenges that can arise between the participants in a sperm donation are, for many, uncharted,” he said.

The expert said that there were two well-established ways to go about the process of sperm donation:

“Prospective parents can use a sperm sample from a friend, acquaintance, or family member, often called a ‘known’ or ‘directed’ donation, or arrange to use a heavily vetted stranger’s sample through a sperm bank or fertility clinic.

“Even decades after these practices have become common, many who opt for sperm donation are still consistently surprised by how it can shape the family.

“In some cases, it strains, and in others, it enhances family dynamics,” he said.

“When I counsel heterosexual couples weighing their options as they deal with infertility, I find the male partners more attached to these ideas of ownership than female partners.

“These men often grapple with grapples, my child or someone else’s?

“That’s a tough struggle for a lot of men when I meet them,” he said.

(NAN)