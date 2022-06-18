The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, and his opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole, have won their respective polling units in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State.
Mr Oni won in his 006, Ward 4, Ifaki II, in Ido-Osi local government area, polling 218 votes to defeat the APC and the other contenders.
The APC came second with 15 votes, while the PDP scored two votes.
Also, NNPP scored 2 votes; ADP, 1; APP, 3; AAC,1 and PRP, 1 vote.
The unit had a total of 639 registered voters, indicating a low turnout at the unit.
There was jubilation by supporters of the party, but some were cautious as they awaited results from other areas.
The PDP candidate, Mr Kolawole, also clinched victory in his own polling unit 001 in front of Sakeju’s House, Ojodi 1 in Efon LGA.
He polled 98 votes to beat his closest opponent of the APC who got 13 votes, while the SDP secured two votes.
