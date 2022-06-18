The Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Thisday newspapers, Nduka Ogbaigbena, has lost his mum, Margaret Obaigbena.

Mr Ogbaigbena is also the chairman of Arise television group.

The death of Mrs Obaigbena was announced by the Palace of the Obi of Owa in Delta State. She reportedly died on Thursday night at a London hospital.

She was 88.

Mrs Obaigbena was a former chief nursing officer in the defunct Bendel State. She also served as special adviser to three former governors of Delta State.

According to the palace of the Obi of Owa, a funeral service for the late Octogenarian would be announced later.

Apart from Nduka, Mrs Obaigbena is survived by other children, including Ben Obaigbena, a retired group general manager in Nigeria National Petroleum Company, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the chairman of Thisday over the mum’s death.

Mr Buhari, in a statement issued on Friday by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, described the late Mrs Obaigbena as “a pillar of strength for the family, an accomplished mother and revered community leader.”

The president, who also condoled with the government and people of Edo and Delta states, said her absence would be felt far beyond her immediate environment.

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, in his condolence message, said that the late Mrs Obaigbena was a great mother and an accomplished Nigerian, who dedicated her life to the service of mankind through her profession and philanthropy.

“We know that death is the ultimate end of all mortals; I, therefore, encourage the children of mama and all who mourn her demise to be encouraged by the good legacies she left behind,” Mr Okowa said.