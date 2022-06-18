Shina Peller, a member of the House of Representatives, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker, who represents lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, announced his resignation on Friday via Twitter.

Mr Peller contested Oyo North Senatorial District primary election against Fatai Buhari but lost.

He polled five votes against Mr Buhari who garnered 570 votes.

The lawmaker claimed that the primary election was rigged against him and alleged assassination attempt

on his life.

He promised to announce a new political party on Wednesday.

“I have tried my best for APC, the party style of democracy in Oyo State kills my conscience and I have to put my people’s interest first.

“I have realised that the youths and the people will continue to be at the mercy of few at the top. I’ll announce my new political party on 21|06| 22,” he said.

The last primaries created an upset in the National Assembly as several members lost their bid to return to the legislature.

It is believed that the exclusion of statutory delegates by the current Eectoral Act is responsible for the rate of defeat.

The lawmakers erroneously excluded statutory delegates from Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act. Both chambers later amended the section but the president has yet to sign or decline assent to the bill.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila lamented the poor outing of lawmakers in primaries.

Similarly, the House has resolved to consider a motion to veto the decision of the president on the bill. However, no action has been taken so far.