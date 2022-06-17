A former Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State, Tony Ojeshina, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ogun State, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The chairman of the party, Yinka Ola-Williams, presented Mr Ojeshina to the public on Friday.

Mr Ojeshina was a commissioner in the administration of former Governor Gbenga Daniel.

While speaking at the Sweet Sensation Hall venue of the ceremony located in the Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta, Mr Ojeshina said if elected he would run the affairs of the state without federal government allocations.

He presented his manifesto tagged ’Creating A Model State’ to the public.

He said his desire to seek the highest office in the state is borne out of a conviction that the people deserve the best in governance.

“I see Ogun state not only as a bastion of hope but as a bulwark of liberty and socio-justice. I see Ogun state experiencing a socio-economic, human political and development regeneration in the next four years,” he said

The party flag bearer said with the experience he had garnered, his mission in the government house was to use his creative initiative alongside a team of intelligent, resourceful, dedicated and patriotic Ogun State indigenes.

“We shall deploy the resources of Ogun state to create the atmosphere whereby every adult and children alike would have the capacity to create wealth for themselves.

“Ogun state people would have equal opportunities and veritable platform to create the chance for better future.

“Ogun State of my dream is a state that will be economically and financially secured and sustainable, even if federal allocations are not available I present to you today, my governance manifesto tagged,’ Creating A Model State’.

“I enjoin all our citizens to follow us in thought and prayers, as we discuss and debate true governance.”