The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has called for punitive measures against fake news peddlers ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti state.

Idayat Hassan, the CDD Director represented by Austin Aigbe, said this at a pre-election press conference held in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Friday.

Ms Hassan described fake news as the major threat to the success of the election.

The major contenders in the governorship race are the Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s Segun Oni, a former governor of the state, All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Biodun Oyebanji, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Bisi Kolawole and 13 others.

The civil society boss appealed to the federal government, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies to begin a clampdown on purveyors of fake news to protect the integrity of the electoral process in the country.

“Some of this news is meant to divide the polls, mislead the voters, affect turnout and incite electoral violence,” she said.

“In the last one week, the CDD had heard news saying that Segun Oni had sealed a deal with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step down and work for APC to win. Another news that we got was that the SDP Mega rally billed for Thursday was cancelled, this also surfaced.

“There was further news that a court in Abuja had disqualified the APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji from the race. But our facts showed that all these were fake.”

Deployment

The organisation said it has deployed 205 trained election observers to monitor the electoral process across the 16 local governments of the state.

Ms Hassan said the observers have been mandated to report issues that threaten the integrity of the process to the electoral umpire and the police to forestall a recurrence.

She urged the electorate to vote their conscience on Saturday and resist the temptation of vote-buying.