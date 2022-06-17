The police in Ondo State on Friday mourned the loss of one of its officers murdered by terrorists during the attack on St Francis Catholic Church on June 5 in Owo.

At least 40 persons died in the attack and scores of others were injured.

The police officer, Began Omolayo, attached to the Ipele Divisional Headquarters, was among the victims.

There was a burial mass for the victims of the dastardly act in Owo on Friday amidst tears and dirges.

A statement from the police on Friday, signed by the state spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the command mourned as the victims of St. Francis Catholic Church were committed to mother earth.

“It will be recalled that F/NO 454476 SGT. NEHAN OMOLAYO, a Policeman attached to Ipele Divisional Headquarters was one of the victims of this ungodly act and was also slated to be part of the Mass Burial organized by the Catholic Diocese of Ondo,” the statement said.

“As the burial is being carried out under tight security, the Commissioner of Police, CP Oyeyemi Adesoye Oyediran, psc, fsi, is also using this medium to assure the people of Ondo State of adequate security to forestall any kind of unforeseen incident that can tamper with the peace enjoyed in the State.

“He promised to bring to book all the perpetrators of this dastardly act and ensure justice is served accordingly.”