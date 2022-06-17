The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) has accused the All Progressives Congress-led state government of masterminding the arrest and abduction of key members of his party hours before the governorship election.

But the government has described the allegation as misleading.

The police in Ekiti have also denied knowledge of the development.

Mr Oni told journalists in Ado Ekiti on Friday that the sudden and indiscriminate arrest of his supporters hours before the election was provoking and threatening the peace agreement signed on Wednesday.

He said security agents were walking into the houses of leaders of the SDP and arresting them.

He said it was worrisome that some of the leaders of the SDP were being ‘kidnapped’ by some APC agents.

He specifically warned the Chief Security Officer to Governor Kayode Fayemi not to use his office to set Ekiti State on fire.

“A situation where you go from house to the houses of our people and kidnap them as is being done now is worrisome,” he said.

“They should be told to stop because they are testing the patience and tolerance of the people.

“We won’t tell our people to resist them at all costs and we can’t say they should obey them at all costs because they are carrying out illegal orders.”

The governorship candidate noted that the action of the security agents could ignite the state and disrupt the process of the election on Saturday.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, said the allegation against the office of the governor was spurious like other allegations made by the SDP candidate.

He said he was not aware of any order to arrest anyone as it was the responsibility of the police high command to deal with such matters.

“The office of the governor or the CSO is not involved in any arrest,” he said.

“As we speak, the action you speak about is not within the purview of the CSO and we are not aware of such arrest.”

He said the police had made a huge deployment for the election led by a DIG of Police, and there would be no reason for the CSO to the governor to be involved in any way.

The police spokesperson for Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said if there was any such indiscriminate arrest, the party concerned should make a formal report to any of the police units for prompt action.