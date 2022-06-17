The trial of the convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, was on Friday stalled due to a fire incident which affected his transportation to an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka for the attempted kidnap of the chairman of Young Shall Grow Motors, Vincent Obianodo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had on June 15 fixed Friday to hear the evidence of Mr Obianodo, via zoom.

At the beginning of the proceedings on Friday, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo said that there was a fire incident which affected the transportation of the defendants.

“I was informed by the Officer in Charge of legal (OC) that there was a fire incident which affected the transportation of the defendants

“For security reasons, the defendants can not be present in court,” the judge said.

Mrs Oluwatoyin adjourned the case until July 25 for trial.

NAN reports that the court had on March 11 ordered Evans to engage a lawyer before the next date of an adjournment or be ready to defend himself.

Frank Udeme, one of the co-defendants of Evans, had been sentenced to five years imprisonment on March 11.

Mr Udeme had pleaded guilty to selling firearms to Evans.

According to the prosecution, Evans and Mr Emeka committed the offence on August 27, 2013, at Third Avenue in Festac Town, Lagos.

Evans and his accomplice are alleged to have killed one Ngozi Chijioke and attempted to kidnap and kill Mr Obianodo.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap, and sale and transfer of firearms over the attempted kidnap of Mr Obianodo.

NAN also report that the sister case before Mrs Taiwo has also been adjourned until July 25 for the second defendant to open his defence.

The court had on June 15 rejected the submission of the new counsel to Evans, Amobi Nzelu, to postpone the trial.

Evans is standing trial along with Victor Aduba, an ex-soldier for allegedly kidnapping a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonu, and collecting a $420,000 ransom from his family.

Evans had on February 4 opened his defence and denied kidnapping Mr Ahamonu and collecting $420,000 ransom from his family.

NAN also reports that the judge expressed dissatisfaction at the absence of the defendants on March 28 which stalled the trial.

Evans is facing four kidnapping charges at various high courts of Lagos State.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi on February 25 sentenced him and two others to life imprisonment for kidnapping Donatius Dunu, the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

