The President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, has set up the Ekiti State Governorship Election Tribunal to hear and determine petitions that may arise in the governorship election slated for June 18.

A statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, by the Secretary of the tribunal, Umar Abubakar, stated that Mrs Dongban-Mensem took the action pursuant to sections 285(ii) and (iii) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) and section 130 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“I, pursuant, to the powers conferred on the Hon. President, Court of Appeal, under section 285(2) & (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and section 130 of the Electoral Act, 2022, Honourable Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem (HPCA) has constituted The Governorship Election Tribunal, to hear and determine petition(s) that may arise from the forthcoming 2022 Governorship Election for Ekiti State scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, 18th day of June 2022.”

The Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Adeleye Adeyeye, according to the statement, had made provisions for the use of the Ekiti State High Court of Justice Complex, Fajuyi Park, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State as the venue of the Tribunal and its Registry/Secretariat at the said address.

“All concerned individuals are admonished to contact the Secretary of the Tribunal, at the said address.”

It will be recalled they Kolapo Olusola, candidate of the Peoples Democratic(PDP) in the 2018 governorship election, filed a 700-page petition before the tribunal shortly after the election, urging the court to declare him the winner.

The courts, however, struck out his petition for lack of merit.

The three-man appeal panel, led by Stephen Adah, in a unanimous judgment, dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP candidate.

Describing the appeal as “unmeritorious,” the judge, Mr Adah, affirmed the July 28, 2019 judgment of the Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which had upheld Fayemi’s victory at the poll.