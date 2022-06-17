Fuel queues have resurfaced in the city of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, and its environs as residents prepare to cast their votes for the governorship election on Saturday.

Some fuel stations along Adebayo and major streets are under lock and key for lack of the product.

However, a few that are selling have very long queues with crowds of okada riders and those buying in plastic kegs.

However, at the outskirts of the city, marketers are ceasing the occasion to hike the price of the product.

Our reporter bought the product at N180 per litre on Thursday evening in one of the stations along Afao Road as panic buying raged through the state.

The Chairman of South-West zone of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Dele Tajudeen, said on Wednesday that the association might instruct its members in the zone to increase the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (P.M.S), as well as the A.G.O popularly called Diesel if the appropriate federal government’s regulatory agency failed to address the continuous non -supply of the products to its members.

He said members of IPMAN in his chapter had been unable to access supplies of the products from any of the six government-owned depots for the past six months.

Mr Tajudeen added that members of the association had resorted to making purchases from the private depot owners, who had continued to exploit the situation to put an extra cost on IPMAN members.

Journalists and security operatives are apprehensive that movement on election day might be difficult if the product could not be accessed before the end of Friday.

Travellers from Ibadan and Akure had also reported scarcity of the product in the cities, raising fears of widespread scarcity in the coming days.

Although INEC had begun the distribution of sensitive materials on Thursday, the deployment of polling officials on election day would depend on the availability of means of transportation, and residents say fuel scarcity could be a major impediment.