A former Nigerian Attorney-general of the federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke, has hailed the judgment of the Commercial Court of England and Wales which ruled that there was no evidence of fraud in the transfer of proceeds from the sale of OPL 245 in the controversial Malabu oil deal.

Mr Adoke in a statement Wednesday said although he did not expect a contrary judgement, “it is very gratifying that foreign courts have declared over and over again that there were no fraudulent or corrupt practices involved in the OPL 245 Settlement Resolution.”

Nigeria on Tuesday lost its $1.7 billion claim against JP Morgan Chase Bank over the transfer of proceeds from the sale of OPL 245 in the controversial Malabu oil deal.

In the ruling of the court, Judge Sara Cockerill declared that the Nigerian government couldn’t show that it had been defrauded in the case.

Nigeria is claiming more than $1.7 billion for the bank’s role in the controversial deal, with allegations that JP Morgan was “grossly negligent” in its decision to transfer funds paid by oil giants Shell and Eni into an escrow account controlled by a former Nigerian oil minister, Dan Etete.

Nigerian lawyer, Roger Masefield, argued that the nation’s case rested on proving that there was fraud and JP Morgan was aware of the risk of fraud.

“Under its Quincecare duty, the bank was entitled to refuse to pay for as long as it had reasonable grounds for believing its customer was being defrauded.”

But Judge Cockerill said Tuesday that by the time of the 2013 payments, the bank was “on notice of a risk” of fraud.

“There was a risk – but it was, on the evidence, no more than a possibility based on a slim foundation,” the judge ruled.

OPL

The OPL deal details how Shell and Italy’s Eni in 2011 paid the Nigerian government of then president Goodluck Jonathan a combined $1.3 billion for an oil block. Of that amount $875 million was paid to Malabu Oil & Gas, a company controlled by former oil minister Dan Etete.

Mr Etete had awarded Malabu the rights to the block in 1998 when he was Nigeria’s oil minister.

Within weeks of the deal in April 2011, half of Malabu’s money was allegedly packed into bags and paid out to Nigerian government officials and Western oil executives as cash bribes.

The deal has also spawned further lawsuits, including efforts by a new presidential regime in Nigeria to recover assets. A panel of judges in Milan acquitted the companies and executives, who all denied any wrongdoing, of bribery last March. Prosecutors have however appealed the ruling.

Classified documents from Britain’s financial crime agency seen by this newspaper revealed how it allowed JP Morgan to pay $875 million of suspicious funds to Mr Etete, a former Nigerian oil minister widely known as a convicted money launderer.

Earlier in March, JP Morgan Chase faulted the allegations leveled against it by the Nigerian government in the scandal. The bank also faulted the claim put forward by the government against former President Goodluck Jonathan and a former Nigerian Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke.

In the JP Morgan case, Nigeria’s lawyer, Roger Masefield, argued that the nation’s case rested on proving that there was fraud and JP Morgan was aware of the risk of fraud but took no action to prevent it.

The Nigerian government, through its lawyers, equally informed the court that Mr Adoke contacted JP Morgan through telephone call and email, and “acted while he was no longer in the ministerial position, an act linked to impersonation and fraud.”

Adoke’s Position

In his responses to the allegations since the scandal broke, Mr Adoke has always denied wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, Mr Adoke said that he had been “unjustly defamed locally and internationally”, and his livelihood has been taken from him.

“I am grateful to friends, colleagues and well-wishers who have stood by me throughout this challenging and depressing period,” he said.

“Now that it is clear to all discerning minds that no fraud was perpetrated in the OPL 245 Resolution Agreement, the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation should be advised to refrain from wasting Nigeria’s hard-earned foreign exchange by way of legal fees on local and foreign counsel in a bid to prove the existence of a fraud that never was.”

The former minister said he was “…not expecting a contrary judgment knowing well that I did no wrong and I served Nigeria with all honesty and every sense of duty and patriotism,” adding that he was pleased with the outcome of the suit because if it were to be Nigerian courts, he would have been accused of buying justice by his traducers who are hell-bent on tarnishing his name and destroying him for political reasons.