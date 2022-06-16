There is an outpouring of anger and condemnation by Nigerians over comments by an outspoken Catholic priest, Ejike Mbaka, against Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Mr Mbaka, during his weekly ministration service on Wednesday, said Mr Obi would not be president of Nigeria in 2023 because he is a “stingy man who does not give out money to people”.

He also said until Mr Obi returned to his Adoration Ministry to apologise for refusing to donate to the ministry when he was asked to do so, his ambition to become president of Nigeria would be fruitless.

But many Nigerians, across different regions of the country, have attacked the cleric, cautioning him not to meddle in politics.

A Facebook user, Chris Gabriel, described Mr Mbaka’s comments as “unguarded.”

He said the cleric was attacking a man who did nothing wrong, while he (Mbaka) deliberately refused to comment on the failures of the governments in Nigeria.

“Donations to church should be free will, not forced. You, through your unguarded comments, brought this calamity we have as a government,” he said.

Another Facebook user, Umar Zibiri, condemned the cleric for demanding a “generous candidate” as president.

“Can’t he see where our borrow and share politicians have landed us? They take foreign loans and share the money,” he said.

“Nigeria is running on debt. Only Peter Obi is the answer,” Mr Zibiri added.

Chijioke Johnson, who also commented on Facebook, cautioned the cleric to desist from making political remarks and face his priestly duties.

“Mbaka used his altar to campaign for Buhari and assured that Buhari is the messiah. That his prophecy actually became the opposite,” he said.

Adeleke Temitope, another Facebook user, said Mr Mbaka was serving “his belly, not God”.

“Truly, the Lord will not allow his holy one to see corruption. But when a priest soaks his cassock in filthy things (for) pecuniary gain, he serves his belly, not God,” he posted.

Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, a social media influencer, said Mr Mbaka’s message was “disturbing”.

“Nobody deserves that kind of insult and vitriol that came from his pulpit. The message is disturbing,” he said.

Mr Iwuchukwu urged religious leaders to recognise their position in society and discharge their responsibilities with “tact and decorum.”