The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has directed the House Committee on Police to provide funds in the 2023 budget for the rehabilitation of police posts across the country.

Mr Gbajabiamilla gave the directive on Thursday while speaking on a motion moved by Manu Soro (APC, Bauchi) on Thursday.

Mr Soro’s motion called for the rehabilitation of the Soro Divisional Police station destroyed by the Boko Haram terrorists.

He explained that the police refused to rehabilitate the station destroyed by Boko Haram in 2013.

In the course of debating the motion, Ifeanyi Momah (APGA, Anambra) moved an amendment to include the police posts in the Ihala Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the motion.

Several members of the House demanded that all police posts around the country should be included in the motion.

Reacting to the requests, Mr Gbajabiamila said the lawmakers should consider funding. He appealed to the members not to weaken the motion.

Consequently, the House resolved that the Nigerian Police Trust Fund should rehabilitate and furnish the Soro Divisional Police station and those in Ihala, while the nationwide rehabilitation should be included in the 2023 federal budget.

Also, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Ministry of Interior were asked to embark on total rehabilitation of the existing station of the NSCDC located in Darazo town.

When the amended motion was put to question by the speaker, the lawmakers voted in its support.