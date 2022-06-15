The Police in Ogun have said they are on the trail of the kidnappers who took away two persons at the Celestial Church of Christ, Wasimi, Ewekoro Local Government Area.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that the police were on top of the situation.

“We are making efforts to ensure that the two abducted persons are rescued alive,” he said.

“The police is committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state without any fear or favour.”

Gunmen, numbering about four, had attacked the church on Monday, taking away the assistant Shepherd of the parish, Oluwaseun Ajose, and a Sunday school teacher, Dagunro Ayobami.

The incident happened around 11 p.m.

The Shepherd of the parish, Oluwatomisin Ehuwaojomo, who spoke with our correspondent over the phone, said the abductors called and demanded a N50 million ransom.

Mr Ehuwaojomo, who described the incident as unexpected, appealed to security operatives to ensure the victims are rescued unhurt.

“When my assistant called me almost two hours after they left, the kidnappers initially refused to speak with me but on his third attempt, they spoke with me and requested for N50 million ransom,” he said.

“I told them that I am a servant of God and I don’t receive salary.

“I have spoken to the commissioner of police and they are on it.”

The shepherd, who said he was asleep in his room when the incident happened, added that he left the gate post less than ten minutes before the abductors invaded the church.

A security source told PREMIUM TIMES that the church is in a “bushy area.”

Last October, gunmen invaded a church around Obada, Obafemi Owode local government area of the church, and kidnapped three worshippers.

The police had earlier warned Christians and Muslims against night worship, especially in forest areas.