The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has said he is concerned about the uptick of security threats in the state in the past weeks.

The governor, who was reacting to the abduction of 29 mobile phone businesspersons by gunmen, who are called bandits by the Nigerian media on Saturday, and the recent attacks in Kanoma, Bingi and Tsafe areas of the state, said informants were working with the gunmen.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Zailani Bappa, the governor said his administration is working to roll back the recent upsurge in violence in the state.

Speaking about the abduction of the phone dealers the governor said: “This singular incident marks another sad moment in the fight against the security challenges we are facing in our dear state.

“I appeal to the families of all abducted persons to have confidence in our ability to do all that is needed to be done in rescuing their dear ones. I have directed all security agencies for the speedy location of the abducted persons and will, in sha Allah, be rescued,” Mr Matawalle announced.

“Of very important concern is our determination to ensure that rural areas are free to go about their activities this farming season”, Mr Matawalle said.

Mr Matawalle said his administration will no longer fold its arms and allow heartless people to go on manipulating the misfortune of innocent citizens for their selfish political ends.

“We are a responsible government, and we shall not relent in ensuring the safety of all our citizens at all times. However, we shall not condone calculated political sabotage or vagaries and indiscriminate abuse of privileges to jeopardize our fragile security situation in the state,” Mr Matawalle warned.

“We have noted the rise of informants’ activities leading to many unfortunate banditry attacks on soft targets. We shall take more stringent steps in addressing the current situation, including possible communication shut down once again,” he said.

Zamfara, like in other areas in Nigeria’s North-west region, is convulsing under the attacks by gunmen locally called bandits who attack mostly rural communities and travellers.

These bandits have been blamed for killing thousands of people. They have also abducted many more in what is shaping to become one of the worst kidnap-for-ransom syndicates in the history of the country.