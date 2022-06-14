Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has welcomed another son with his baby mama, Omobewaji Feranmi.

The 27-year-old Sango Ota-based singer shared videos of the newborn on his Instagram page. In the video, he held the newborn closely to his chest.

The leader of the Zen nation movement referred to his son as ‘Zazu son’. He also revealed the child’s name as Opeyemi.

Portable wrote, “Aliamdlulilai. Izza bouncing baby boy. Opeyemi Ølüwa mi Eazy ZAZUU son”.

In March, the singer and his lover announced that she was expecting a baby for him, as Feranmi displayed her baby bump.

The singer and Feranmi had earlier welcomed a son together, named Iyanuoluwa.

In an interview in January with Jahbless Original, the tattooed singer said he has many girlfriends professing love for him because of his newfound fame.

When asked if he had children, the Zazoo Zeh crooner also revealed that he has two sons from different mothers.

Reacting to Portable’s Instagram post, his baby mama wrote, “Congratulations to me. I survived the delivery room.”

Since its release on December 14, 2021, the song ‘Zazu Zeh’ has amassed 6.6 million views on YouTube and is one of the most played songs on Spotify, an online audio streaming platform. Little wonder, Portable felt the song was deserving of a Grammy award.

The singer bagged himself a nomination for the Best Street-Hop Artiste and Rookie of the Year at the Headies awards.

Reactions

However, Portable shocked many as he placed dirty naira notes on the baby’s body.

It has stirred mixed reactions from the public as they avowed that such action is unhygienic for the child.

While many Nigerian celebrities and fans have stormed his page with congratulatory messages, others have expressed concern for the newborn baby, as some of the photos shared on Portable’s Instagram page captured how the singer showered dirty Naira notes on the developing baby.

The photos also generated reactions from fans who cautioned Portable against the act.