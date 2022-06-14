The alleged certificate fraud trial of Chima Igwe, a former acting Director-General of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), was stalled on Tuesday at the Ikeja high court in Lagos.

The court hearing into the matter could not be held due to the absence of Mr Igwe’s lawyer.

Mr Igwe was arraigned in November 2021 by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for alleged certificate forgery.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution informed the court that they received a letter from the defence on June 10, seeking adjournment until June 16.

The matter was earlier scheduled to be heard for June 14, 15 and 16.

The ICPC also applied that June 16 be vacated.

“In view of this development, we want the court to give us another three clear dates for the continuation of this matter,” ICPC said.

Abati Abidemi, a staffer of FIIRO, was summoned by the court to testify as a witness in the trial.

The judge fixed September 12 for further hearing of the matter.