The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a businesswoman, Ramat Mba, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Gwagwalada, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding job seekers of N4.5 million.

According to a statement by the ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugwa, on Tuesday, Ms Mba was arraigned on a five-count charge before the judge, Ibrahim Mohammed, of the Abuja High Court.

She is being accused of impersonating the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, with the intent to procure employment in the service of ICPC for two unsuspecting job seekers.

The commission also accused her of demanding and receiving N2 million from one Chimezie Akpata Terry and another N1.5 million from one Susan Jumai Danielin in exchange for non-existing employment in government agencies, contrary to Section 13 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under Section 68 of the same Act.

Court session

ICPC’s lawyer, Mashkur Salisu, told the court that Ms Mba committed the offence sometime in 2020 when she collected N4.5 million from several job seekers promising to secure jobs for them with ICPC and National Air Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

The court further heard how the defendant fraudulently forged the signature of the late Abba Kyari with which she sent a letter to the ICPC Chairman, requesting that the duo of Chimezie Akpata and Ismail Adewole Oladipupo be employed into the service of the Commission.

The late chief of Staff however distanced himself from the request before his death in 2020 as revealed by ICPC’s counsel, Mr Salisu.

Defence lawyer, Alozie Chigozie, moved the bail application for the accused, praying that the court grant her bail on liberal terms.

Mr Salisu, who did not oppose the bail application, however, prayed the court to admit the accused to bail on reasonable terms that would ensure her attendance in court for trial.

The judge thereafter admitted her to bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety who must be an Assistant Director in the federal service and resident within the FCT. The case has been adjourned to 22nd September 2022 for a definite hearing.