A coalition of anti-corruption organisations has formed a group to promote whistleblowing as a strategy for fighting corruption and attaining transparency and good governance in ECOWAS member states.

The Whistleblowing Advocacy Coalition of West Africa (WACOWA) said the group was formed following talks with the ECOWAS Commission and the Network of Anti-corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA) on strengthening the fight against corruption in West Africa.

The coalition made up of 13 civil society organisations disclosed this in a statement signed by Chido Onumah of the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL).

The coalition aims to increase the commitment to the establishment of a whistleblower protection law in ECOWAS member states while supporting whistleblowing policies.

“WACOWA’s objective is to complement the commission’s efforts in this regard by promoting whistleblowing as an accountability tool and strengthening commitment to the development of a whistleblower protection law in member states.

“It will collate reported cases to aid the work of anti-corruption agencies, seek new partners that will participate in the objectives of the advocacy and create solutions that will serve the needs of the communities.

“The coalition promises a fervent commitment to the promotion of transparent and accountable governance in ECOWAS countries by advocating whistleblowing as a conscious and obligatory action of citizens as a way of reducing corruption and aiding development in their communities,” the statement said.

Corruption a major challenge

According to the statement, the coalition said corruption has been one of the major challenges facing West African states since independence, and that its pervasiveness in the subregion makes it seem intractable.

It added that the many damaging impacts of corruption over the decades are mass poverty, high-level unemployment, disregard for law and order, lack of trust in government and rising political instability destroying lives and property.

“Although most ECOWAS member states have passed anti-corruption laws, ratified international conventions against corruption and established special national anti-corruption institutions, a few others have yet to do so.

“Still, despite these efforts, tackling corruption in the region has not yielded the desired result. The integrity of government and level of corruption are rated more poorly in West and East Africa than in other regions on the continent, as pointed out by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in one of its reports issued in 2005.

“Even Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has over the years expressed similar sentiments by indicating that ECOWAS countries have excessively higher levels of corruption than countries in other regions.

“A key feature in the ECOWAS Commission’s protocol to combat corruption in the region is the ECOWAS Whistleblower Protection Strategy. The Commission identifies whistleblowing as one of the most direct methods of exposing corrupt acts which can foster transparency and accountability in both the public and private sector administration.

“The strategy is to encourage member states to pass whistleblowing legislation that is safe for making disclosure of wrongdoing and ensuring protection against retaliation because of such disclosure.

Whistle-blowing policy

The whistle-blowing policy in Nigeria is an anti-corruption initiative of the federal ministry of finance. It encourages citizens to voluntarily disclose information about fraud, bribery, and other related financial crimes activities.

The policy, launched in 2016, by the federal government and facilitated through the Ministry of Finance, provides a rewarded or entitled to between 2.5 per cent and five per cent of the recovered funds to a whistleblower who provides information about any financial mismanagement.

However, there have been concerns about the protection of the whistleblowers from retaliation with rights activists calling on the National Assembly to pass the Whistle-blowing Policy Bill to tackle corruption and protect whistleblowers.

According to a 2021 report by AFRIMIL, says that more than 62 per cent of Nigerians believe that vulnerable groups will not report corruption if there is no strong legislative protection against the victimization of whistleblowers.

The report added that three out of every four Nigerians strongly agree that Nigerians have stopped reporting looted funds due to nepotism.

Some of the other civic groups and organisations that signed the whistleblowing coalition’s statement include, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Civic Media Lab Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Human and Environment Development Agenda (HEDA), MILID Foundation, OrderPaper.ng, Progressive Impact Organisation for Community Development (PRIMORG), and Social Development Integrated Centre (Social Action).

Others are Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Tap iNitiative, Transparency International (TI) – Nigeria, and, 21st Century Community for Youth Empowerment and Women Initiative.