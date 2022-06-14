An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Shola Oguntuase, to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old JSS 3 student.
The convict was arraigned and tried before Justice Adekunle Adeyeye on a one-count charge of defilement.
Delivering judgment, Mr Adeyeye held that the prosecution proved its case against the convict beyond all reasonable doubts, hence, his conviction to life imprisonment.
“From the entire circumstances, I have no doubt that the prosecution established beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant raped the victim.
“The defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment,” the judge ruled.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Marcus Olowoyo, told the court that Mr Oguntuase raped the minor on July 7, 2020, at Ire- Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti.
Mr Olowoyo, in proving his case, presented the victim’s statement to the police before the court as evidence.
The prosecutor further called four witnesses and tendered medical reports as exhibits before the court to prove her case of rape.
However, the defence counsel, Rotimi Adabembe, called no witnesses.
(NAN)
