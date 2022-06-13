A group of public laboratory analysts under the umbrella of the Society of Testing Laboratory Analysts of Nigeria (SoTLAN) has said there are less than 50 registered analytical laboratories for the food, pharma, environment and petroleum industries.

The group’s president, Olugbenga Ogunmoyela, who disclosed this at the weekend during a briefing ahead of the society’s forthcoming 2022 annual conference, sought the intervention of both the government and private investors.

“Foreign-owned laboratories are dominating because Nigerian-owned laboratories lack capacity and are struggling in the face of infrastructural challenges, and constantly rising cost of imported equipment and reagents.

“For the laboratories to be globally competitive, they must be ISO certified but many are not,” Mr Ogunmoyela said.

Mr Ogunmoyela added that although Nigeria has “few specialised and excellent local analytical laboratories, many of them lack capacity and are struggling in the face of infrastructural challenges.”

He said the challenges have made it difficult for the experts to undertake effective planning and competitiveness.

He said: “The fact that Nigeria and other African countries suffer product rejection and humiliation in the international market is traceable to this singular factor. The quantum of money the nation loses annually to product rejects and capital flight by those organisations and individuals that outsource their product analysis outside the country runs into billions of dollars annually.

“Added to this is the unsavoury saga of importation of adulterated petroleum products into the country, as recently witnessed.

“All these contribute to the unnecessary and preventable loss of income to the country. An immediate solution is for the federal government to dialogue with the society on how to build the capacity of the local laboratories and personnel in line with the best global practices. This is a cheaper, faster, easier and all-encompassing solution for the government to embrace.”

About the conference

According to the president, this year’s conference, which is billed to hold in Lagos between June 14 and 16, is themed; “Building Capacity for Global Competitiveness of Testing Laboratories.”

He said university students across Nigeria would also have an opportunity to debate the topic; “Testing Laboratories are Important in Improving the Quality of Life in Nigeria.”

He said the conference will also feature a laboratory fair and exhibition by more than 20 companies that are into the sales of laboratory equipment and provision of various types of laboratory support services.