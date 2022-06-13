The Labour Party (LP) presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi‘s unexpected attendance of The Lord’s Chosen two-day crusade in Lagos elated the faithful at the crusade ground.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Monday that the crusade ground was electrified at the sight of Mr Obi, with shouts of the incoming president.

The crusade, being held at the church’s headquarters in Ijesha Lagos, was to seek God’s face for the congregation’s progress and the good of the society, and had a theme: “And Enemies Submitted”.

The crusade was one of the church’s flagship programmes held biennially to draw people closer to God, and render supplications, petitions and intercessions by worshippers, that testified the goodness of God in their lives and businesses.

The event, which had people across the globe in attendance, was also used to offer prayers for countries undergoing a transition in governance and with a special prayer for Nigeria’s stability.

Speaking at the event, Mr Obi requested prayers for God to make him a vessel to use the public fund for the public good in Nigeria.

“I am a member of Chosen family and will always go for what will glorify God in every of my endeavour.

“It is an absurdity to misappropriate public funds and render the masses impoverished,” he said.

Mr Obi decried poverty in the society and prayed that God would use him to change the status quo for the public good.

