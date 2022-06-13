The Super Eagles of Nigeria will continue their AFCON qualifying series against supposed underdogs Sao Tome and Principe today in Morocco.

Eagles defeated Sierra Leone 2-1 in a comeback win in Abuja last Thursday and wouldn’t want a similar situation against the 183rd FIFA ranked nation.

Last game

A couple of criticisms arose during Super Eagles’ last game against Sierra Leone with Peseiro coming around to defend the reason behind his actions.

In the first half, Super Eagles conceded in the 12th minute from Jonathan Morsay’s diving header after they had denied the Leone Stars a couple of chances earlier into the game.

Many believed the early goal was as a result of a lopsided balance in the midfield.

This isn’t the first time Nigeria will concede the first goal then show some seriousness for a comeback.

The game against Ecuador and Mexico showed similar scenarios where the Super Eagles had to get themselves together after conceding a goal.

However, the game against Sierra Leone was a lucky one for the Eagles as they were able to secure maximum points unlike the previous friendly matches.

Meanwhile, the pitch was another excuse raised for Eagles’ low performance against Sierra Leone.

On the other hand, Sao Tome who lost to Guinea 5-1 last Thursday will seek to avenge their loss against Nigeria.

Even as they are known to be underdogs, and have never qualified for a major tournament.

Peseiro’s tactics

Jose Peseiro in his last three matches roughly three formations during his games.

Against Mexico, Peseiro used both 3-5-2 and 4-4-2 formations. He started with the 3-5-2 tactics until the second half he picked up the 4-4-2 style.

Similar to the game against El Tri of Mexico, the Portuguese used a 3-5-2 against Ecuador.

Both games saw Nigeria facing defeats but played better in the second half.

The last game against Sierra Leone, Jose Peseiro started with a 4-2-4 attacking formation but ended the game in the second hapf with a 4-3-3 after the introduction of Oghenekaro Etebo in midfield.

Despite all that has been practiced by Peseiro, fans are still unclear about the gaffer’s style of play. Predictably, Peseiro is likely to adapt to a 4-3-3 or 3-5-2 style against Sao Tome today.

Head-to-head

Super Eagles will be meeting the Seleção dos Falcões e Papagaios de São Tomé for the first time.

Manager words

“We don’t think about 1-0, 2-0, or 5-0. We want to win, we want to score, we want to play well and we don’t want to concede a goal.

“Sao Tome have good players in their team. We saw their last game, even though they lost, but didn’t do too badly. We respect them. It’s good to respect your opponent in football.

“We need to be at our best to beat them. We have to show strong desire and determination.”

– Jose Peseiro, Nigeria manager

The match kicks off at 2 pm Nigeria time at the Agadir Stadium in Morocco.