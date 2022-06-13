The lady who was hit by a Lebanese national is dead.

The police in Lagos had arrested the driver, John Greg. He had driven into the pedestrian and sped off in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, also told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that the charges against Mr Greg have been amended to reflect the new development.

The incident occurred in May and the driver attempted to escape but was chased and arrested.

Shortly after the incident, Omotola Akinsanya was hospitalized at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) before she died.

She sustained “serious injuries to her legs.”

Mr Hundeyin said he could not ascertain when she died.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023