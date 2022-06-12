Governors across the six states in the South-west region have declared three days of mourning for victims of the terror attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The governors made the decision in a virtual meeting held on Friday to review the state of insecurity in the region.

According to a communique issued after the meeting, the governors condemned the June 5 attack in Owo which claimed at least 40 lives, and scores hospitalised.

The communique read in part: ” The Governors agreed to declare a 3-day mourning period in memory of the victims of the 5th June 2022 terror attack on St Francis Catholic, Owaluwa Street, Owo, Ondo State, starting from Monday, 13th June, to Wednesday, 15th, June 2022 to symbolise our collective loss across all South Western States in Nigeria.

“The meeting agreed that all the Governors should direct the flying of Flags at Half Mast in all public buildings, facilitates and official residences across all the States in the South West in honour of the victims of the Owo terror attack,” the communique reads in part.

The Governors expressed concern over the rising wave of insecurity in the country, especially the South West, and considered measures to stem the tide of banditry, kidnapping and terror attacks in the region.

They also expressed concerns about the influx of Okada riders into all parts of the South-west, especially the state capitals.

While pledging to cooperate with federal security agencies in improving the security situation in the region, they resolved that it was time to reconvene the South-west Security Committee.

They also resolved that “Efforts be geared toward identity management of Okada riders and stringent regulation put in place for their operation.”

The communique, which was signed by all the six governors in the region, further read: “The Governors noted, with great discomfiture, the increasing agitations about spaces taken over by unidentified and unknown migrants in all South West States. The meeting, therefore, recommends that, the scope of surveillance of the activities of these undocumented settlers by relevant security agencies in all the States.

“The Governors, as Chief Security Officers, resolved to continue to assist the security agencies in the areas of crisis management and intelligence gathering at ALL times.

“The Governors reviewed reports from various States on the factors militating against peace and security in the region. They expressed grave concern on the influx of Okada riders into all parts of the South West, especially the State capitals.

“The Forum agreed to convene forthwith a physical meeting of the South West Governors to deliberate on the security challenges confronting the region.”

