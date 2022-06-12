Nigerian youth and stars defied the rain when they attended the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos State, on Saturday.

The heavy downpour did not deter the mammoth crowd who waited patiently to register for their voter cards.

The event was organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Yiaga Africa, and the European Union.

At the star-studded event, some celebrities that thrilled the fans were Kizz Daniel, M.I, Teni, Omawumi, Mayorkun, and 2Baba.

Other musicians that performed at the concert were Waje, Patoranking, Skiibii, Ashake, Small Doctor, Falz and Bella Shmurda.

Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Akpotha, Uti Nwachukwu, Uche Jombo, Lasisi and Elenu were some celebrities and influencers who made guest appearances at the concert.

KieKie, Mr Macaroni, Real Warri Pikin, and Omoni Oboli were also in attendance.

It was indeed an electrifying and heartwarming atmosphere as the audience began the process of exercising their civic rights and also partied with their favourite celebrities.

The Concert

The concert started with a session for registration of voters at 9 a.m. at the venue, as only people with valid permanent voter’s cards and temporary voter’s cards were admitted into the venue for the concert.

The Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu; Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje; and other commission members were present at the concert.

Speaking at the event, Mr Yakubu said: “In the last week, we have registered over 5000 people. When I saw the crowd that trooped here to register, we had to change our strategy. We decided that instead of everyone coming here (TBS) to register, we would register prospective voters in 20 centres spread across 20 local government areas in Lagos. Also, more machines will be deployed all over Lagos from next week.”

He assured the youth that if they registered and voted, their votes would count.

Appreciating the youth for coming out, comedian Real Warri Pikin said: “This is a good time to be a youth. Thank you for coming out because the country is in our hands. Thank you for not giving up on Nigeria.”

The event tagged ‘Youth Vote Count 2.0 Mega concert’ is geared toward creating awareness of the need for youths to register and vote in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Taking to the stage, famous rapper Folarin Falana, aka Falz, urged the youth to get their PVCs.

He said: “Our people were killed at the Lekki toll gate during the #EndSARS protest on October 20, 2020. We have not forgotten, and we will never forget. They are killing us every day. You can see what happened in Ondo, Kaduna and Sokoto States. Please, it is important to get your PVC.”

Singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, also got many laughing when she sang the popular social media song, ‘Carry me dey go my husband house’.

Some of the guests were served sumptuous meals.

