Security operatives have demolished kidnappers’ hideout in Oba community, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The hideout, an old bungalow building, was demolished when the state’s joint security task force carried out a raid in the area on Friday.

The operation lasted for about five hours, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Christian Aburime, the spokesperson to Governor Charles Soludo, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the demolition exercise would serve as a deterrent to other criminals terrorising the state.

Mr Aburime said a locally made pistol, charms, concoctions, and Indian hemp were recovered during a recent raid in the area.

In a video clip posted on social media, Mr Soludo was seen addressing journalists on the outcome of the raid.

The governor said the demolition was in line with the state government’s policy to confiscate or demolish any property used for criminal activities in the state.

“That building demolished was being used as a den for criminal activities, and the government’s policy will not allow any criminality to reign in the state,” he said.

Mr Soludo urged the people to be security conscious at all times and report criminals operating in their communities to security agencies.

He assured that his administration was fully determined to ensure the state is safe for everyone, and that people can move freely around without fear.

Anambra, like other states in the South-east, is grappling with deadly attacks by armed men.

There has also been an increase in kidnap incidents in the state lately.

The latest raid comes barely a week after police operatives in the state killed some suspected kidnappers in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were said to have been killed after the operatives foiled their attempt to abduct an unidentified resident of the area.

