The Ondo State government has canceled this year’s June 12 celebration earlier slated for Sunday 12th June, 2022.

June 12 is Democracy Day in Nigeria, a national holiday signposting the June 12, 1993 elections won by the late M.K.O Abiola.

Ondo State has been at the forefront of marking the day even before the Federal Government declared it a national holiday.

But the state will not be holding the usual parade of events after terrorists killed about 22 persons and injured many more in last Sunday’s attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

Flags in the state are already flying half-mast as a sign of morning across the state, while condolences have been pouring in from across the country to console the bereaved and the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu also aborted his trip to Abuja for the APC presidential primaries after the attack on Sunday.

Rumours of the arrest of the culprits had filtered in on Friday, but the police clarified that they were still on the trail of the attackers, urging the public to disregard the reports.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Ondo State governor, Richard Olatunde, said the cancelation was consequent upon the terror attack on innocent worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on Sunday.

“The cancelation is to enable the entire people of Ondo State mourn their loved ones who lost their lives in the horrific attack,” the statement said.

“Recall that the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half -mast for seven days in honour of the victims of the terror attack.”

