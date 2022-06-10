The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Olalekan Balogun, on Friday, elevated five senior chiefs of Ibadanland.

The installation ceremony was held at the ancestral palace of Aliiwo dynasty, Aliiwo Compound, Oje area, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demise of the immediate past Olubadan of Ibadan, late Saliu Adetunji, made Olalekan Balogun, the then Otun Olubadan, become the new Olubadan.

This further paved way for the upward movement of the senior chiefs behind him.

The elevated chiefs are Rashidi Ladoja who was elevated from ‘Osi Olubadàn’ to ‘Otun Olubadàn’.

Eddy Oyewole elevated from ‘Ashipa’ to Osi Olubadan while Abiodun Kola-Daisi was promoted from ‘Ekerin’ to Ashipa Olubadàn’.

Also, Hamidu Ajibade, the ‘Ekarun Olubadan was elevated to ‘Ekerin Olubadan and Adebayo Akande was promoted from ‘Abese’ to ‘Ekarun Olubadàn.’

The Olubadan, who was represented at the ceremony by Otun Balogun, Olakuleyin Ajibola, charged the elevated chiefs to see their new positions as a call to a higher duty.

He urged them to use their respective positions for the growth, development and progress of Ibadanland.

Speaking on behalf of the elevated chiefs, Mr Ladoja, who is a former Governor of Oyo State, pledged to use the new position for the development of Ibadanland.

He assured Ibadan sons and daughters of absolute commitment to all things that could bring unprecedented development and growth to the town.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023