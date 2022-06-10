The police in Ogun State have arrested a man, Wakilu Ogundairo, for allegedly raising a false alarm of Boko Haram invasion of Imosan-Ijebu town located in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of the State.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement Thursday that the suspect raised the alarm in a Whatsapp voice note which was broadcast to the public.

Mr Ogundairo allegedly claimed that the invaders were armed, causing panic among the residents and environs.

The police spokesperson said people were calling the command’s emergency number expressing concern over the safety of their loved ones in Ijebu -Ode and the entire state.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the Divisional Police Officer, Obalende division, to move into the area and find out the authenticity of the said WhatsApp voice note.

Mr Oyeyemi said upon investigation, it was discovered that the only people in that location were farm labourers from Benue State who are carrying out their legitimate business devoid of any form of violence.

He said the police’s “technical investigation” led to the arrest of the suspect.

He said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to making the voice note just to scare people.

The police said they would charge the suspect to court soon.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023