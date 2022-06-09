The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a National Campaign Council for the June 18 Ekiti State Governorship election, to be chaired by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The council, according to a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Thursday, has Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State as the deputy chairman.

The party also listed Adedamola Adegbite as its Administrative Secretary, while other members include Governors Nyesom Wike, Udom Emmanuel, Taofeek Arapaja and Samuel Anyanwu among others.

The party added that the date for the inaugural meeting of the council and other details would be announced in due course.

The PDP had in January elected Bisi Kolawole as its governorship candidate for the election.

(NAN)

