The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, issued a final order to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), and the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to defend a suit challenging alleged lopsided appointments in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They risk having judgement issued against them in the suit should they refuse to file their defence as ordered by the judge.

Inyang Ekwo, the judge, issued the order following the refusal of the three defendants to file their defence in the suit instituted by Maxwell Okpara, an Abuja-based lawyer.

The plaintiff, Mr Okpara, contended that Mr Buhari, the FCT Minister and the AGF violated the federal character principle in the recent appointments of permanent secretaries, executive secretaries, personal aides, directors and other members of staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in Abuja.

At Thursday’s proceedings, only the Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Bello, was represented by a lawyer, Udom Ibeanem, while Mr Buhari, the AGF and the FCC, had no legal representation in court.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Chukwuma Ozougwu, drew the attention of the court to the persistent refusal of the three defendants to respond to the suit served on them since December 2021.

Mr Ozougwu sought the court’s permission to present the plaintiff’s case, without any counter-argument from the defendants.

But, the judge held a contrary position, saying the matter is such that the three defendants must file their defence.

Mr Ekwo noted the persistent refusal of three defendants to react to issues raised against them since last year.

He, however, said he was inclined to give Mr Buhari, the AGF and the FCC, one more opportunity to come up with their defence.

“If by the next adjourned date the three defendants fail to come up with a defence, this court would have exhausted its patience and indulgence,” Mr Ekwo said.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the suit until October 17 for a definite hearing.

FCT minister’s defence

Meanwhile, the FCT Minister, who is the 1st defendant in the suit, has filed his preliminary objection to the suit.

He asked the court to dismiss the suit because the plaintiff lacks the right to have instituted the case.

Mr Buhari, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the Federal Character Commission (FCC) are 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively in the suit.

Mr Opara, in court filings, argued that the majority of the appointments at the FCTA were skewed in favour of persons from the northern region of Nigeria, which contradicts the spirit of the Federal Character Principle under the Federal Character Act.

He wants the court to declare that the said appointments made on November 23, 2021 “clearly offends sections 4(1)(a)(b) and 5 of the Federal Character Commission (Establishment, etc.)

Prayers

The plaintiff wants the court to order Mr Buhari, the FCT Minister and other defendants to comply with the provisions of Sections 4(1) (a) (b) and 5 of the Federal Character (Establishment) Act in all appointments in all cadres of posts in FCTA.

He also prays to the court to declare that Mr Buhari, the FCT Minister and the AGF are under obligation to comply with the provisions of Part 1, Sections 1 to 9 and Part III, Sections 4 and 5 if the guiding principle and formulae for distribution of all cadres of posts and appointments into all cadres of posts into the Federal character administration.

The plaintiff further prays the court to declare that the FCC is empowered by law to formulate principles and guidelines for the application of the Federal Character principle of fairness and equitable distribution of all cadres of posts in the Federal Government of Nigeria and to ensure compliance with the said formula.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023